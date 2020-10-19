WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Prescott, Arizona at 3:00 Eastern
Monday, 19 October 2020 (
54 minutes ago) President Donald Trump is set to hold a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Prescott, Arizona on Monday.
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
3 days ago
President Trump made campaign stops in Georgia and Florida on Friday, hitting Fort Myers, Florida, Ocala, Florida and Macon, Georgia for two rallies and an official White House event that might as well have been a rally.
Trump, Biden Enter Home Stretch Of Campaigning 03:32
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Trump To Biden: "Listen To The Scientists"
At a rally in Nevada on Sunday, President Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden.
Trump said Biden would "listen to the scientists" on coronavirus.
Business Insider reports that the president also claimed..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:24 Published 1 hour ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this