Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Prescott, Arizona at 3:00 Eastern

Mediaite Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is set to hold a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Prescott, Arizona on Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Trump, Biden Enter Home Stretch Of Campaigning

Trump, Biden Enter Home Stretch Of Campaigning 03:32

 President Trump made campaign stops in Georgia and Florida on Friday, hitting Fort Myers, Florida, Ocala, Florida and Macon, Georgia for two rallies and an official White House event that might as well have been a rally.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump To Biden: "Listen To The Scientists" [Video]

Trump To Biden: "Listen To The Scientists"

At a rally in Nevada on Sunday, President Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden. Trump said Biden would "listen to the scientists" on coronavirus. Business Insider reports that the president also claimed..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:24Published
President Trump headed to Arizona on Monday [Video]

President Trump headed to Arizona on Monday

President Trump is set to hold a rally in Prescott on Monday, as well as one in Tucson.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:13Published
Trump and Biden On The Road Trying To Flip States In Hopes Of A Victory [Video]

Trump and Biden On The Road Trying To Flip States In Hopes Of A Victory

President Trump and former VP Joe Biden each campaigned Sunday in states that they are hoping to flip to help them win next month. And both candidates encouraged people to get out and vote early.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:50Published

Related news from verified sources

WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds Campaign Rally in North Carolina

 President Donald Trump is set to hold a 2020 presidential campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina at 1 pm Eastern Time on Thursday.
Mediaite


Tweets about this