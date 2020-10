Jeff Bridges Reveals He Has Cancer Before Urging Everyone To Vote Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jeff Bridges got candid with his fans on social media on Monday (October 19), revealing he is starting treatment for his cancer diagnosis. The 70-year-old Big Lebowski actor took to Twitter to keep fans in the loop about what was happening. “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light,” Jeff started. “I [...] 👓 View full article

