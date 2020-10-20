Lip Reader Finally Reveals What Prince William Whispered to Kate Middleton After Tense Prince Harry Interaction
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () There have been a lot of rumors about Prince William and Prince Harry‘s relationship, as well as the relationship between their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. If you remember, there was an awkward moment back in March of 2020, just before Coronavirus lockdowns, where the two royal couples were in attendance for the UK’s [...]
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all smiles in a newly released portrait, their first since stepping down as senior members of the royal family. This photo comes ahead of their Time 100 Talks episode, which is scheduled to drop on the same day as Robert Lacey's 'Battle of Brothers' book about Harry...