TikTok's Bryce Hall Gets Into a Fight at a Restaurant
Footage of TikTok star Bryce Hall’s alleged involvement in a restaurant brawl has emerged just weeks after he was accused of getting into a street fight in West Hollywood.On Oct. 20, video of an altercation at a Mexican restaurant was released by TMZ. The publication identified Hall in the thick of...