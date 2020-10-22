Kelsea Ballerini Shines at CMT Music Awards 2020 After Moving House
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () Kelsea Ballerini shines and sparkles on the carpet at the 2020 CMT Music Awards held on Wednesday (October 21) from Nashville, Tenn. The 27-year-old “hole in the bottle” singer is nominated for three awards, and she’s performing alongside Halsey. Kelsea is up for the Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year awards [...]
This year's CMT Music Awards co-hosts -- Sarah Hyland, Kane Brown, and Ashley McBryde -- admit they're still nervous to take the stage despite the lack of audience. Plus, Dan + Shay reveal they had to do some extra practising because they were forced to postpone their spring arena tour.
The 2020 Streamy Awards are nearing and we just got hit with the nominations for the YouTube awards show. Some of music's big names were included on the list, like Justin Bieber, Rihanna Jason Derulo..
Singer John Legend gave an emotional performance at the Billboard Music Awards. His song "Never Break" continues to provide comfort to families experiencing pregnancy loss, including his own family's;..