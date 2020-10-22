Sanjay Dutt celebrates Shahraan and Iqra's birthday virtually; Maanayata shares pictures Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Wednesday marked Sanjay Dutt's kids' birthday. As the actor is currently in Mumbai, he couldn't be physically present for the celebrations happening in Dubai. But he made sure to be present virtually and celebrate the day with his kids.



Maanayata Dutt took to her Instagram and shared a story of their happy virtual


