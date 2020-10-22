Sanjay Dutt celebrates Shahraan and Iqra's birthday virtually; Maanayata shares pictures

Thursday, 22 October 2020 () Wednesday marked Sanjay Dutt's kids' birthday. As the actor is currently in Mumbai, he couldn't be physically present for the celebrations happening in Dubai. But he made sure to be present virtually and celebrate the day with his kids.
Maanayata Dutt took to her Instagram and shared a story of their happy virtual...
Sanjay Dutt announces recovery from cancer on his kids Shahraan and Iqra's 10th birthday, thanks everyone for the prayers.In other news, Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Court Extends Rhea Chakraborty’s Brother Showing Chaktraborty’s Judicial Custody Till November 3. For all the latest updates from the...