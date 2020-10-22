Global  
 

Sanjay Dutt celebrates Shahraan and Iqra's birthday virtually; Maanayata shares pictures

Mid-Day Thursday, 22 October 2020
Sanjay Dutt celebrates Shahraan and Iqra's birthday virtually; Maanayata shares picturesWednesday marked Sanjay Dutt's kids' birthday. As the actor is currently in Mumbai, he couldn't be physically present for the celebrations happening in Dubai. But he made sure to be present virtually and celebrate the day with his kids.

Maanayata Dutt took to her Instagram and shared a story of their happy virtual...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Daily Punch: Sunjay Dutt is Cancer Free

Daily Punch: Sunjay Dutt is Cancer Free 03:47

 Sanjay Dutt announces recovery from cancer on his kids Shahraan and Iqra's 10th birthday, thanks everyone for the prayers.In other news, Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Court Extends Rhea Chakraborty’s Brother Showing Chaktraborty’s Judicial Custody Till November 3. For all the latest updates from the...

