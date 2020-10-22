Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan Mcloughin Bares His Six-Pack Abs in Her 'Settling Down' Video - Watch!

Just Jared Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Miranda Lambert has a new music video out! The 36-year-old country singer released the video for her song “Settling Down” – and her husband Brendan Mcloughlin appears in it. In one scene, Brendan goes shirtless baring his ripped abs while cooking with Miranda in their kitchen. “I’ve never had a video in 18 years in [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Doctor dances to cheer Covid patients; earns praise from Hrithik Roshan

Watch: Doctor dances to cheer Covid patients; earns praise from Hrithik Roshan 01:34

 A video of a doctor in Assam dancing to cheer up Covid-19 patients has gone viral on the internet. The video shows Dr Arup Senapati dancing to a Bollywood number at the Silchar hospital. The doctor can be seen shaking his leg while wearing a PPE kit. The doctor is winning praise from several...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Footage shows a massive fight breaking out between passengers onboard a Ryanair flight [Video]

Footage shows a massive fight breaking out between passengers onboard a Ryanair flight

Watch the moment a fight broke out between passengers in the middle of a Ryanair flight. Two male passengers were filmed running down the aisle towards a fight at the front of the plane between a woman..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:45Published
Peacock Aims To Reduce Number Of Rejected Ads: Innovid’s Chalozin [Video]

Peacock Aims To Reduce Number Of Rejected Ads: Innovid’s Chalozin

The connected TV future may seem as clean and effortless as digital media - but that often masks the reality that the channel is sometimes more "programmanual" than "programmatic". That's a problem for..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 12:00Published
Ravana's bhangra moves on a Punjabi song during Ramlila goes viral: Watch the video | Oneindia News [Video]

Ravana's bhangra moves on a Punjabi song during Ramlila goes viral: Watch the video | Oneindia News

In a delightful video that has now gone viral on the social media, Ravana dancing to a Punjabi song has invoked unstoppable laughter on twitter. In the clip, Ravana can be seen having the time of his..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:07Published

Tweets about this

945Country

94.5 Country Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Pose for Fun 'Instagram vs. Reality' Photos https://t.co/JFwIWBNYzk… https://t.co/Hl61enrezo 1 day ago

SixanAndaman

Sixan Andaman Miranda Lambert Fans Are Going Wild Over the Steamy Footage of Her Husband in 'Settling Down' Video: Hello, Brendan… https://t.co/zg7OQa1qjO 2 days ago

RobBanksOnAir

Rob Banks Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Joins Instagram https://t.co/0yixz8wyvZ 2 days ago

PopCulture

PopCulture.com Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Pose for Fun 'Instagram vs. Reality' Photos https://t.co/GnQuEI1EN5 https://t.co/FvzPMXrtQz 2 days ago

nickirav1

Nicole Colt RT @969TheBullFM: Miranda Lambert's Husband, Brendan, Stars In Her New 'Settling Down' Video https://t.co/ZeEvD8ZXIC 2 days ago

1037TheGator

103.7 the Gator Miranda Lambert's Real-Life Husband Is Her First-Ever Video Love https://t.co/VZJNRhrVVp 2 days ago

1037TheGator

103.7 the Gator Miranda Lambert Is 'Settling Down' w/ Husband Brendan in New Vid https://t.co/HZ8q8yHqMo 3 days ago

ThackerMusic

Country Music Fan RT @thebootdotcom: "I'm like, 'You're cute, you're here, and you're free'" ... and that's how @mirandalambert got her husband in her new mu… 3 days ago