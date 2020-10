Samantha Highfill Recommends Savoring the Nicole Kidman Mystery ‘The Undoing’ Instead of Binge Watching!



EW Senior Writer, Samantha Highfill, discusses the new Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant mystery, 'The Undoing,' talks about why Nicole Kidman fans will love it, and explains why this show is much better as..

Credit: Entertainment Weekly Duration: 03:04 Published 8 hours ago