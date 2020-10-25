|
'Don't believe anything,' says Nicole Kidman of twisty HBO thriller 'The Undoing' with Hugh Grant
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Longtime friends Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant play a couple engulfed in a murder case in HBO's "The Undoing," from the creator of "Big Little Lies."
