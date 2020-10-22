President Trump's Twitter Hacked Into & The Password Was Revealed
President Donald Trump's Twitter account password was a little predictable. Victor Gevers, a Dutch security researcher at the GDI Foundation and chair of the Dutch Institute for Vulnerability Disclosure, revealed that he was able to access the President's Twitter account last week by guessing the password.
