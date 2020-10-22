Global  
 

President Trump's Twitter Hacked Into & The Password Was Revealed

Just Jared Thursday, 22 October 2020
President Donald Trump‘s Twitter account password was a little predictable. Victor Gevers, a Dutch security researcher at the GDI Foundation and chair of the Dutch Institute for Vulnerability Disclosure, revealed that he was able to access the President’s Twitter account last week by guessing the password. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Donald Trump [...]
