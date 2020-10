Health Headlines - 10-26-20



In today's health headlines we talk about how ultrasound can be used to examine what effect COVID-19 has had on a patient's heart. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 00:33 Published 29 minutes ago

Sacha Baron Cohen on Donald Trump's Assessment: "I Don't Find You Funny Either" | THR News



Sacha Baron Cohen responded on social media Saturday to Donald Trump's assessment that the actor is creepy, phony and not funny. Credit: THR News Duration: 01:45 Published 13 hours ago