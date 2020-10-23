Elton John Feels Honored to Get His Very Own Barbie Doll

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She Changed Her Political Views After Trump Was Elected Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about rethinking being a Republican after Donald Trump took office – TooFab Charlie Puth shared a cheeky new photo on Instagram...

Just Jared Jr 8 hours ago



Elton John is getting his own Barbie doll Elton John is getting his very own Barbie doll. And while the doll won't look like the Rocket Man, it will be styled in his likeness.

Upworthy 7 hours ago



Which Musical Act Should Get Their Own Barbie Doll Next? Vote! Elton John is the latest musician to enter the Barbie world with his own doll -- but who should be next?

Upworthy 6 hours ago





Tweets about this