Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elton John Feels Honored to Get His Very Own Barbie Doll

AceShowbiz Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Sporting blonde curly hair, the 12-inch doll wears a colorful bomber jacket with 'Elton' embossed in cursive across the chest and flare jeans embellished with his initials at the bottom.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Sir Elton John Has His Own Barbie Doll

Sir Elton John Has His Own Barbie Doll 00:32

 Sir Elton John is getting his very own Barbie doll. According to CNN, the limited-edition doll will have a glittery top and flared denim pants. Barbie will also be wearing a multi-colored "Elton" bomber jacket with stars on its sleeves. The Mattel wenb=sbite explains; "The Elton John Barbie doll...

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She Changed Her Political Views After Trump Was Elected

 Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about rethinking being a Republican after Donald Trump took office – TooFab Charlie Puth shared a cheeky new photo on Instagram...
Just Jared Jr

Elton John is getting his own Barbie doll

 Elton John is getting his very own Barbie doll. And while the doll won't look like the Rocket Man, it will be styled in his likeness.
Upworthy

Which Musical Act Should Get Their Own Barbie Doll Next? Vote!

 Elton John is the latest musician to enter the Barbie world with his own doll -- but who should be next?
Upworthy


Tweets about this