Elton John Feels Honored to Get His Very Own Barbie Doll
Friday, 23 October 2020 () Sporting blonde curly hair, the 12-inch doll wears a colorful bomber jacket with 'Elton' embossed in cursive across the chest and flare jeans embellished with his initials at the bottom.
Sir Elton John is getting his very own Barbie doll.
According to CNN, the limited-edition doll will have a glittery top and flared denim pants.
Barbie will also be wearing a multi-colored "Elton" bomber jacket with stars on its sleeves.
The Mattel wenb=sbite explains; "The Elton John Barbie doll...