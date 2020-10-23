Priyanka Chopra Jonas' birthday wish for sister 'Tisha' Parineeti Chopra: Sending you a biiiiiig hug

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Evil Eye' Cast On Working With Priyanka Chopra Jonas



Scary-movie season is officially here and ET Canada catches up with the cast of Amazon Prime's new thriller "Evil Eye", which is executive-produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Plus, Sydney Sweeney and.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:26 Published 1 week ago Priyanka Chopra strikes a pose a perfect pose in black



Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday treated her fans with a stunning picture of herself on Instagram. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:40 Published 2 weeks ago Dad Dances And Plays Song On Boombox To Surprise Daughter On Her Birthday



This dad decided to wish his little daughter with a fun birthday song and dance. He played the boombox under her balcony. When she walked down the stairs, he danced with her and surprised her with.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 01:00 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this