Priyanka Chopra Jonas' birthday wish for sister 'Tisha' Parineeti Chopra: Sending you a biiiiiig hug

Mid-Day Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' birthday wish for sister 'Tisha' Parineeti Chopra: Sending you a biiiiiig hugActor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday showered love over her baby cousin sister Parineeti Chopra as she ringed into her 32nd birthday. Priyanka took to her social media profiles - Instagram and Twitter - to share a drop-dead gorgeous picture of herself with the birthday girl. The picture sees the duo posing at an illuminated...
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Priyanka Chopra wishes Parineeti Chopra on her birthday

Priyanka Chopra wishes Parineeti Chopra on her birthday 00:43

 Actress Parineeti Chopra turned a year older today. #ParineetiChopra

