Hilary Duff Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Child - See the Announcement!

Just Jared Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
OMG! Hilary Duff has some incredibly exciting news to share! The 33-year-old actress just revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her third child. Hilary announced the news on Saturday (October 24) by sharing a photo of her husband Matthew Koma wrapping his arms around her and rubbing her growing baby bump. “We are growing!!! [...]
