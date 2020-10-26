Russell Wilson Sends Love to 'Queen' Ciara on Her Birthday!
Monday, 26 October 2020 () Russell Wilson is sending his love to wife Ciara on her birthday! The 31-year-old NFL player took to Instagram on Sunday (October 25) to pen a sweet tribute to the entertainer on her 35th birthday. “My Queen. You are everything a man, husband, lover, friend, dad, a family, and our kids could ever ask for! [...]
A 100-year-old man who raised thousands for Covid-19 relief while fastingduring Ramadan has been made an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.Dabirul Islam Choudhury walked 970 laps of his garden..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Mary Berry has said she is "overwhelmed to receive the very great honour" ofbeing made a dame in the Queen’s Birthday Honours. The former Great BritishBake Off judge has earned the status of national..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18Published