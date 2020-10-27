Global  
 

WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett Swears Supreme Court Oath of Office at White House Ceremony

Mediaite Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Judge *Amy Coney Barrett* swore the oath of office on Monday night and was officially confirmed as the newest justice to the United States Supreme Court.
 Sen. Chuck Grassley reads results of the Senate vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court Justice.

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett, fresh off her confirmation to serve as associate justice on the nation's highest court, will be sworn in on Monday at the White House.
 At an outdoor White House ceremony late Monday, Judge Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas after the Senate approved her nomination. She is...
 Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Oct 26, 2020 / 06:08 pm (CNA).- The Senate on Monday voted to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Barrett is...
