WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett Swears Supreme Court Oath of Office at White House Ceremony
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Judge *Amy Coney Barrett* swore the oath of office on Monday night and was officially confirmed as the newest justice to the United States Supreme Court.
Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Barrett vote
Sen. Chuck Grassley reads results of the Senate vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court Justice.
