Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jonathan M Tucker wishes Aayush Sharma on his birthday, actor responds

Mid-Day Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Aayush Sharma who celebrated his birthday on Monday received a special greeting from Hollywood actor Jonathan M Tucker. The LoveYatri actor responded to the same expressing his fondness for his recent show Kingdom.

As Aayush Sharma turned a year older yesterday, the actor was showered with wishes from all over by his loved...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jonathan Pryce and Ruth Wilson win best actor and actress at the Bafta Cymru Awards

Jonathan Pryce and Ruth Wilson win best actor and actress at the Bafta Cymru Awards 01:59

 Jonathan Pryce and Ruth Wilson win best actor and actress at the Bafta CymruAwards 2020. Jonathan for his role as Pope Francis in The Two Popes and Ruthfor her role as Mrs Coulter in His Dark Materials.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Big-B fan in Surat has collection of 7000 photographs of legendary actor [Video]

Big-B fan in Surat has collection of 7000 photographs of legendary actor

Meet the fan of actor Amitabh Bachchan from Surat, who has been collecting his photos since 1999. Divyesh plants 11 saplings every year on actor's birthday. He said, "I have collected over 7,000 photos..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:42Published
‘Anurag Kashyap has a mafia type of an image’: Payal Ghosh meets NCW Chief [Video]

‘Anurag Kashyap has a mafia type of an image’: Payal Ghosh meets NCW Chief

The actor who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct met the Chief of National Commission for Women (NCW) in New Delhi. Payal Ghosh said that Rekha Sharma assured her full support of the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:44Published

Tweets about this