Colin Kaepernick Netflix Series Casts Its Young Colin - Find Out Who Is Playing the Role!
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Colin Kaepernick‘s Netflix series has found its young Colin! The 32-year-old football player’s teenage self will be played by 17-year-old The Get Down actor Jaden Michael, the project announced Tuesday (October 27). The upcoming Netflix series is based on the quarterback’s early upbringing, and is co-created by Ava DuVernay. The 6-episode limited series will be [...]
