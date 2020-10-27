Colin Kaepernick Netflix Series Casts Its Young Colin - Find Out Who Is Playing the Role!

Global  
 

Colin Kaepernick‘s Netflix series has found its young Colin! The 32-year-old football player’s teenage self will be played by 17-year-old The Get Down actor Jaden Michael, the project announced Tuesday (October 27). The upcoming Netflix series is based on the quarterback’s early upbringing, and is co-created by Ava DuVernay. The 6-episode limited series will be [...]
