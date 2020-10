Kajal Aggarwal chronicles her last 2 days as 'Ms Aggarwal' as she gets ready to tie the knot Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

It's an exciting time for actress Kajal Aggarwal, who's getting ready to tie the knot with her entrepreneur fiance, Gautam Kitchlu. The couple will be getting married in Mumbai on October 30, and enthusiasm is running high in the Aggarwal household.



The actress, who was seen in popular Hindi films like Singham and Special 26,... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Harshvardhan Rane tests positive for coronavirus, Kajal Aggarwal to get married on Oct 30



Another controversy spikes around Bigg Boss house, ex-contestant, Mahira Sharma claims Pavitra Punia was three-timing while she was dating Paras Chhabra. On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal shares the.. Credit: desimartini Duration: 03:01 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this