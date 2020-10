You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources DeOndra Dixon, Jamie Foxx's Younger Sister, Dies At 36



Jamie Foxx's younger sister, DeOndra Dixon, has died. The Oscar-winning actor shared the sad news on Instagram on Monday. Foxx posted a picture of himself with his sister and wrote: "My heart is.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published 17 hours ago Jamie Foxx’s ‘Heart Is Shattered’ After Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies At 36



Jamie Foxx is mourning the death of his younger sister, DeOndra Dixon, who sadly passed away at the age of 36. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 00:57 Published 23 hours ago Jamie Foxx's sister dead at 36



Jamie Foxx's sister, DeOndra Dixon, has died at the age of 36. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this