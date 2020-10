Louro 🌵 RT @sanguineboyy: Me seeing Megan thee Stallion win artist of the year over lil baby and drake..#HipHopAwards https://t.co/vQxf8leC4Y 50 seconds ago كوري بولوك RT @XXL: Lil Baby loses Artist of the Year Award to Megan Thee Stallion and people think he was robbed 👀 https://t.co/XGc8XHXXbI 1 minute ago Flee 👁️⃤ Lil Baby really lost artist of artist of the year award to Megan Thee Stallion https://t.co/tfAhn9RE48 3 minutes ago 🗿 𝐣’ I’m voting for Megan Thee Stallion for New Artist Of The Year at the #AMAs https://t.co/YBfE8QcdLZ 5 minutes ago Clyde_the_frog Megan thee stallion is really laughing at lil baby for winning the artist of the year https://t.co/1TVp4LvqyO 9 minutes ago Amber Logue They CHEATED baby She dont have no real talent She ratchit a hoe n always gettn shot at. She not even respected out… https://t.co/dUXGlPMRoR 11 minutes ago