Netflix rolls out trailer of 'The White Tiger' starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Mid-Day Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Netflix has rolled out the first trailer for 'The White Tiger' starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas which is based on a novel with the same name.

'The White Tiger', written by Aravind Adiga, explores India's class struggle and is told from the perspective of Balram, a lower-class citizen who becomes a chauffeur for a rich landlord...
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Priyanka Chopra Jonas set to star in ‘Text For You’ alongside Celine Dion and Sam Heughan

Priyanka Chopra Jonas set to star in ‘Text For You’ alongside Celine Dion and Sam Heughan 01:17

 Priyanka Chopra Jonas is "so excited" to be starring in 'Text For You' with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

