Chrissy Teigen Just Realized Hillary Clinton Follows Her on Twitter, Went Back to Delete Certain Tweets!

Just Jared Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen just realized Hillary Clinton is one of her millions of Twitter followers. It started when the former Secretary of State tweeted out praise for Chrissy‘s essay on the loss of her pregnancy. “oh my god Hillary Clinton just tweeted my essay now I have to delete the stupid videos I just posted oh [...]
News video: Chrissy Teigen Shares Emotional Essay About The Loss Of Her Son Jack

Chrissy Teigen Shares Emotional Essay About The Loss Of Her Son Jack 00:36

 Chrissy Teigen opened up about her heartbreaking pregnancy loss in a powerful essay published on Medium. The model and her husband, John Legend, announced on Sept. 30 that their son Jack had died. He had not survived the pregnancy complications Teigen faced, reports HuffPost. In the weeks that...

