Tulsi Kumar pours her soul into the rock-ballad Tanhaai Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Tulsi Kumar is on a career-high as the artist has been consistently delivering back to back hit music and giving her fans much to look forward to, during this challenging lockdown period. Acing the Pop music space in 2020 her recent collaborations like Tere Naal, Zara Thehro, Naam have garnered a lot of love from audiences. The... 👓 View full article

