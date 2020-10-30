Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

See Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's 2020 Halloween Costumes: From Tiger King to the NBA Bubble

E! Online Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Even Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest couldn't help but reminisce about Halloweens of years past. After all, this year the festivities will look a bit different given that it's,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: InStyle - Published
News video: The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2020

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2020 00:51

 Stars swapped trick-or-treating for elaborate looks.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

A ‘Kelly And Ryan’ Halloween! See Ripa’s Tiger King & Seacrest Slay ‘Schitt’s Creek’

 Talk show host Kelly Ripa proved to be a fetching Joe Exotic of Tiger King fame and looked perfect as Schitt’s Creek matriarch Moira Rose ahead of Friday’s...
OK! Magazine


Tweets about this