Heidi Klum Teases Her Halloween Costumes for 2020 on Instagram - See The First Looks Here!

Just Jared Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Heidi Klum is sharing a sneak peek of her costumer for Halloween 2020! The 47-year-old model and AGT judge shared several teasers on her Instagram account of not just one, but TWO costumes she’ll be wearing this year. “Ok guys HERE 🎃 WE 🎃 GO! The #HeidiHalloween2020 Spooktacular starts NOW! 👻🕷🕸🦇🧛🏻‍♀️🧟‍♀️,” Heidi first shared on [...]
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Kelly Ripa, Heidi Klum And More Outrageous Celeb Halloween Looks

Kelly Ripa, Heidi Klum And More Outrageous Celeb Halloween Looks 02:06

 2020 hasn't stopped the stars of morning TV from scaring up some of the most outrageous Halloween costumes, including the "Today" hosts, Kelly Ripa and Drew Barrymore. Plus, Heidi Klum previews her extravagant look.

