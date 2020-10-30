Global  
 

‘We Don’t Want to Succeed?!’ Spike Lee Rips ‘Punk-Ass’ Jared Kushner for Comments About Black Americans

Mediaite Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Director *Spike Lee* went off on *Jared Kushner* for his recent comments about Black voters.
 When asked about Trump's policies for Black Americans, Jared Kushner said, "He can't want them to be successful more than they want to be successful."

