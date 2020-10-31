Evil Eye, Nocturne, Kaali Khuhi, Black Box: Movies to watch this Halloween
Saturday, 31 October 2020 () Halloween is incomplete without the chills, shrills and thrills, and OTT platforms have packed it all for a spooky binge therapy. From Amazon Prime Video to Netflix, the web has got it all to keep you engaged with the horrors and the trick or treats. On October 31, as the world celebrates fright and terror, let's take a look at...
Jason Blum and Blumhouse productions have come a long way since their low budget hit 'Paranormal Activity' permanently changed the face of horror cinema. That movie cost just $15,000 to make, and while the budgets have gotten bigger, the movies are still as scary as ever. Join Jason Blum as he breaks...