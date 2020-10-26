Halloween Is Not Canceled: Jamie Lee Curtis, Vince Vaughn Join Blumhouse’s First BlumFest Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

You might not be able to go trick-or-treating this year, but Blumhouse Productions won’t leave you hanging in terms of Halloween fun.



Jason Blum’s production company is launching its first annual BlumFest, where stars of upcoming Blumhouse films including “Freaky” and “The Craft: Legacy,” as well as several surprise guests, will join a celebration on Blumhouse’s YouTube channel and Facebook page on Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. PT.



Virtual panels, sneak previews, updates and news announcements will be revealed. Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley will host and moderate the event.



*Also Read:* How 'Freaky' Pulled Off a Successful World Premiere Amid a Pandemic



“This year has sidelined a lot for all of us, but Halloween is a treasured season at Blumhouse, so we conceived BlumFest to celebrate with our fans via a virtual event that will feature exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage on an upcoming release or two,” Jason Blum, Blumhouse CEO & founder, said.



See below for the festival’s lineup:



· *Welcome to the Blumhouse* – Join Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios and Jason Blum for a lively conversation about the successful collaboration between Amazon and Blumhouse on the recently launched films, “The Lie,” “Nocturne,” “Evil Eye” and “Black Box.” Mamoudou Athie from the film “Black Box” will join the conversation, along with surprise guests for an announcement or two. The four films are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now. #WelcomeToTheBlumhouse #BlumFest2020



· *The Craft: Legacy* – Writer / director Zoe Lister Jones and her film’s coven, stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Zoey Luna have a bewitching chat about continuing the original film cult hit and reveal secrets from the set. The film is set for an Wednesday, October 28 (midnight EST) release on PVOD and EST in North America, with a planned theatrical release in select international countries. #TheCraft #BlumFest2020



· *Freaky* – Writer / director Chris Landon; stars Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton; and producer Jason Blum talk about the highly anticipated body swapping horror comedy that will arrive in theaters on Friday, November 13 in the US and in select international markets. #FreakyMovie #BlumFest2020



· *Halloween Kills* – Writer / director David Gordon Green; actress and icon Jamie Lee Curtis; franchise producer Malek Akkad from Trancas Films; producer Bill Block from Miramax; and producer Jason Blum convene to talk about the upcoming film’s October 2021 release. #HalloweenKills #BlumFest2020



· *The Good Lord Bird* – Executive producer, writer and star, Ethan Hawke, of the critically acclaimed series, and series executive producer Jason Blum discuss their most recent collaboration, which is currently airing on Showtime. #TheGoodLordBird #BlumFest2020



