Common to Interview Mahershala Ali, Hasan Minhaj and Other Trailblazers for New Audible Podcast Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Rapper and entrepreneur Common is now a podcaster, and signed on to host a new show for Audible called “Mind Power Mixtape” beginning Nov. 19.



The podcast is an Audible original show and will feature “intimate, candid and soulful conversations between Common and six revolutionary artists and activists as they discuss success, spirituality, self-care, music, inspiration and overcoming obstacles,” Audible said in a description of the podcast.



The show’s debut season will contain six episodes and go live Nov. 19.



*Also Read:* Here's What Podcast Listeners Are Tuning Into During the Pandemic



Common’s lineup of confirmed guests already includes Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali, comedian Tiffany Haddish, “Patriot Act” host Hasan Minhaj, activist Bryan Stevenson, rapper Nas, and Misty Copeland, the first Black female principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre.



“Mind Power Mixtape” will be available on Audible Plus. Audible, which is owned by Amazon, began offering a preview of the service in late August — for roughly $8 per month, users get access to all of Audible’s audio content, including audio books and podcasts.



Audible’s courted a star-studded lineup of podcast hosts to build out its Audible Plus offerings, including Conan O’Brien, Jamie Lee Curtis, Harvey Fierstein and Kate Mara. Recently ordered Audible Original shows include an adaptation of Neil Gaiman and DC Comics’ “The Sandman,” featuring James McAvoy, Kat Dennings and Michael Sheen and a self-help show by comic Kevin Hart called “The Decision.”



*Also Read:* 'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo to Channel Souls Over Zoom on 'Hey Spirit!' Podcast



Common has worked with Audible before — he created a project with the company called “Bluebird Memories: A Journey Through Lyrics & Life,” which is a musical narrative of Common’s life and career as told through three live performances at the Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City, which Audible owns.



“As an artist, I’ve always used my voice to speak my truth, (and) there is great benefit in using this time of pause to engage in real reflection about who we are, how we got here and what’s next — and the opportunity to lead that honest dialogue with some of the greatest talent of our generation was an unforgettable privilege,” Common said in a statement Monday. “We laid ourselves bare and explored what really matters in life — and that is the essence of ‘Mind Power Mixtape.’ I was very moved by the authenticity of these conversations and I hope that listeners have that same experience.”



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Keegan-Michael Key to Star in Blumhouse, iHeartMedia Halloween Scripted Podcast



'Dead and Gone' Podcast Investigates Missing and Murdered Grateful Dead Fans



Conan O'Brien's Team Coco Signs First-Look Podcast Deal With Audible Rapper and entrepreneur Common is now a podcaster, and signed on to host a new show for Audible called “Mind Power Mixtape” beginning Nov. 19.The podcast is an Audible original show and will feature “intimate, candid and soulful conversations between Common and six revolutionary artists and activists as they discuss success, spirituality, self-care, music, inspiration and overcoming obstacles,” Audible said in a description of the podcast.The show’s debut season will contain six episodes and go live Nov. 19.*Also Read:* Here's What Podcast Listeners Are Tuning Into During the PandemicCommon’s lineup of confirmed guests already includes Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali, comedian Tiffany Haddish, “Patriot Act” host Hasan Minhaj, activist Bryan Stevenson, rapper Nas, and Misty Copeland, the first Black female principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre.“Mind Power Mixtape” will be available on Audible Plus. Audible, which is owned by Amazon, began offering a preview of the service in late August — for roughly $8 per month, users get access to all of Audible’s audio content, including audio books and podcasts.Audible’s courted a star-studded lineup of podcast hosts to build out its Audible Plus offerings, including Conan O’Brien, Jamie Lee Curtis, Harvey Fierstein and Kate Mara. Recently ordered Audible Original shows include an adaptation of Neil Gaiman and DC Comics’ “The Sandman,” featuring James McAvoy, Kat Dennings and Michael Sheen and a self-help show by comic Kevin Hart called “The Decision.”*Also Read:* 'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo to Channel Souls Over Zoom on 'Hey Spirit!' PodcastCommon has worked with Audible before — he created a project with the company called “Bluebird Memories: A Journey Through Lyrics & Life,” which is a musical narrative of Common’s life and career as told through three live performances at the Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City, which Audible owns.“As an artist, I’ve always used my voice to speak my truth, (and) there is great benefit in using this time of pause to engage in real reflection about who we are, how we got here and what’s next — and the opportunity to lead that honest dialogue with some of the greatest talent of our generation was an unforgettable privilege,” Common said in a statement Monday. “We laid ourselves bare and explored what really matters in life — and that is the essence of ‘Mind Power Mixtape.’ I was very moved by the authenticity of these conversations and I hope that listeners have that same experience.”*Related stories from TheWrap:*Keegan-Michael Key to Star in Blumhouse, iHeartMedia Halloween Scripted Podcast'Dead and Gone' Podcast Investigates Missing and Murdered Grateful Dead FansConan O'Brien's Team Coco Signs First-Look Podcast Deal With Audible 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Parents say they are less strict with these house rules because of lockdown measures



Wash your hands as soon as you walk in the door (59%), clean doorknobs and other high-contact surfaces regularly (49%), shower when returning home from a highly populated area (48%) and wipe packages.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:06 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this

