Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Internet Memes The Life Out Of Lil Wayne After Donald Trump Photo Op

SOHH Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
The Internet Memes The Life Out Of Lil Wayne After Donald Trump Photo OpGrammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne can’t avoid the Internet’s wrath. Social media has come directly at Weezy F. Baby’s head following his publicized support for President Donald Trump just days away from the presidential election. Lil Wayne Gets Meme’d After Donald Trump Meeting Social media showed no mercy toward Wayne following his low-key and high-key cringe […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Lil Wayne endorses Trump for four more years

Lil Wayne endorses Trump for four more years 00:49

 Lil Wayne has given U.S. leader Donald Trump a big boost five days before Americans go to the polls by endorsing the President for another four years.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump pitches ‘back to normal’ as Joe Biden warns of tough days [Video]

Donald Trump pitches ‘back to normal’ as Joe Biden warns of tough days

President Donald Trump has dangled a promise to get a weary nation “back tonormal” as he looked to campaign past the political damage of the devastatingcoronavirus pandemic. It was a rose-tinted..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:03Published
Brett Favre and Jay Cutler Join Golf Legend Jack Nicklaus in Endorsing Trump: ‘Never a Doubt’ [Video]

Brett Favre and Jay Cutler Join Golf Legend Jack Nicklaus in Endorsing Trump: ‘Never a Doubt’

"In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for Donald Trump," Brett Favre said

Credit: People     Duration: 01:09Published
50 Cent Calls Out Lil Wayne for Meeting With Donald Trump | Billboard News [Video]

50 Cent Calls Out Lil Wayne for Meeting With Donald Trump | Billboard News

50 Cent, who was for President Trump before he was against him, lashed out at Lil Wayne on Thursday night (Oct. 29) after Weezy posed with The Donald following a reported meeting during which the two..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:01Published

Tweets about this

ForestKeeper

Forest Keeper "A beacon of internet literacy about a whole new language-that memes are flexible, omnipotent, and pieces of a phen… https://t.co/Tg5oaXuFCD 34 minutes ago

GLAMOURBOIDEVON

DEVONSCOTTGLAMOURBOI RT @sohh: The Internet Memes The Life Out Of Lil Wayne After Donald Trump Photo Op https://t.co/4RjjyN3oMO https://t.co/DyA1euhYHy 48 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb The Internet Memes The Life Out Of Lil Wayne After Donald Trump Photo Op https://t.co/UG0zTL5qua #music #feedly 51 minutes ago

sohh

SOHH The Internet Memes The Life Out Of Lil Wayne After Donald Trump Photo Op https://t.co/4RjjyN3oMO https://t.co/DyA1euhYHy 53 minutes ago

OnPoint_PlayBoi

FIRE LORD OZAI ☄️ @REAL_BMCSMOOVE Between the homies and internet memes niggas played that movie out . I’ll be ok if I never see that… https://t.co/gzqVc5hx6x 4 hours ago

PhotoBinh

NGUYEN Thanh-Binh #FreeIran2020 #MaryamRajavi RT @TheAtlantic: Over the last four years, Donald Trump has made a startling impact on the basic experience of life online—from the way we… 15 hours ago

TheAtlantic

The Atlantic Over the last four years, Donald Trump has made a startling impact on the basic experience of life online—from the… https://t.co/u5jmbcTGKf 16 hours ago

T_Tr0ublemaker

The_Tr0ublemaker Memes are one of the three things that kept me going through the quarantine. Now they are part of my daily life. Th… https://t.co/hdsAoB3Mzq 1 day ago