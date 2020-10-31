Global  
 

Kangana Ranaut: Sardar Patel sacrificed the post of the first Prime Minister for a weaker mind like Nehru

Mid-Day Saturday, 31 October 2020
Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday penned down a note to pay tribute to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, chronicling his sacrifice to give up the post of the first Prime Minister for "a weaker mind like (Pandit Jawaharlal) Nehru". The Queen actor took to Twitter to remember the first deputy...
Video Credit: ANI
PM Modi pays tribute to former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel at his residence in Gandhinagar

PM Modi pays tribute to former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel at his residence in Gandhinagar

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel on October 30 at his residence in Gandhinagar. Keshubhai Patel passed away at age of 92 on October 29 due to cardiac arrest. He was CM of Gujarat in 1995 and from 1998 to 2001 and was later succeeded by current...

