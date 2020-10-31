Did Aamir Khan violate COVID-19 protocol while shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in UP?
Saturday, 31 October 2020 () After shooting for almost a month at a hotel near New Delhi airport, Aamir Khan moved to Tronica City in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, to film for Laal Singh Chaddha. The shoot has stirred a controversy as the local BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar has reportedly filed a police complaint against him for violating COVID-19 protocol.
