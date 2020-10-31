Did Aamir Khan violate COVID-19 protocol while shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in UP?

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence



Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday said that "the government (is) trying to put me in jail" after a complaint was filed against the actor at a Mumbai court for "spreading hate and breaking the brotherhood,.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:15 Published 1 week ago Kareena Kapoor wraps up 'Laal Singh Chaddha' shoot



Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed the shooting of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:00 Published 3 weeks ago Daily Punch: Kangana Ranaut Decides To Return To Mumbai After Being Threatened



After sparking a controversy with her ‘Mumbai feels like PoK’ comment and being trolled by netizens, Kangana Ranaut announced that she will return to Mumbai soon. On the other hand, Aamir Khan and.. Credit: desimartini Duration: 03:32 Published on September 4, 2020

Tweets about this