Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rare video shows Pierce Brosnan paying tribute to Sean Connery

Mid-Day Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
An old video of Pierce Brosnan paying tribute to Sean Connery, at a 2007 gala hosted to commemorate the latter, is once again doing the rounds of social media. Connery, who died on October 31, was the original James Bond and made the role memorable over seven films. Brosnan played Bond in the nineties, in four successful films....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Sean Connery, beloved James Bond actor, dies aged 90

Sean Connery, beloved James Bond actor, dies aged 90 02:44

 'Proud Scot' immortalised 007 in films including Dr No and Goldfinger.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Legendary James Bond Actor Sean Connery Dies At 90 [Video]

Legendary James Bond Actor Sean Connery Dies At 90

Sean Connery, the Scottish actor known for his role as the legendary James Bond, has died at the age of 90; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:09Published
Watch: President Kovind, PM Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat [Video]

Watch: President Kovind, PM Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

President Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the top leaders to pay tribute to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. PM Modi was seen laying a wreath and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:04Published
Pierce Brosnan selling James Bond-inspired Malibu house for $100M [Video]

Pierce Brosnan selling James Bond-inspired Malibu house for $100M

Pierce Brosnan selling James Bond-inspired Malibu house for $100M

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:50Published

Tweets about this