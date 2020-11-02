Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Suhana wishes SRK & Shanaya on their bday

IndiaTimes Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with her father and BFF Shanaya Kapoor on the occasion of their birthday. Sharing the monochrome picture, she captioned, "Happy Birthday to my best friends lol" and "love" along with a heart emoji. She also added, "55 and 21 hehe" as the caption. The picture shared is from SRK's last year's birthday bash at his Alibaug farmhouse.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MSNArabia_EN

MSN Arabia - English #news #world #uae Suhana Khan wishes 'best friends' Shah Rukh Khan, Shanaya Kapoor on their birthdays with throwbac… https://t.co/VZ8GHfTqZW 40 minutes ago

VivekSrkian33

#HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan RT @pinkvilla: Suhana Khan wishes 'bestfriends' Shah Rukh Khan & Shanaya Kapoor on their birthdays by sharing a throwback PIC - https://t.c… 40 minutes ago

greens_live

Greens Live Suhana wishes SRK & BFF Shanaya on their bday https://t.co/yOdcV2O1M4 46 minutes ago

Guru_Alphanand

Guru αnand Suhana Khan wishes 'bestfriends' Shah Rukh Khan & Shanaya Kapoor on their birthdays by sharing a throwback PIC - PI… https://t.co/h2sWVAm6yV 1 hour ago

southasiansnews

South Asians News Suhana Khan wishes dad Shah Rukh Khan, best friend Shanaya Kapoor with throwback pic on their birthdays: ‘55 and 21… https://t.co/Ogr7r10LQK 1 hour ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Suhana Khan wishes dad Shah Rukh Khan, best friend Shanaya Kapoor with throwback pic on their birthdays: ‘55 and 21’ https://t.co/wrwVBsxACY 1 hour ago

Jonathan_Jayce

〽️Jonathan〽️ RT @dna: #SuhanaKhan wishes 'best friends' #ShahRukhKhan, #ShanayaKapoor on their birthdays with throwback photo #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKha… 1 hour ago

htshowbiz

HT Entertainment Suhana Khan wishes dad Shah Rukh Khan, best friend Shanaya Kapoor with throwback pic on their birthdays: ‘55 and 21… https://t.co/Z4GPm0fUic 2 hours ago