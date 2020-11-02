Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia get romantic; Kavita Kaushik loses cool
Monday, 2 November 2020 () The much-awaited Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Master Host Salman Khan brought in a lot of unexpected twists in the house. Salman notices the clash between Eijaz and Kavita Kaushik and decides to have the housemates take a call about who among the two is 'Avashyak' and 'Unavashyak' and stamp their faces with a cross! The house is...
Eijaz Khan became the new captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house after winning the captaincy task with help from Red Zone members Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Pavitra Punia. He later got into a war of words with Kavita Kaushik, who claimed that they aren’t as close as Eijaz says. The...
Shehzad Deol was evicted last night after Sidharth Shukla's team faced defeat. The toofani seniors- Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth also left the house, making all the contestants emotional. Later..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:31Published