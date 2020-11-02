Global  
 

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia get romantic; Kavita Kaushik loses cool

Mid-Day Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia get romantic; Kavita Kaushik loses coolThe much-awaited Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Master Host Salman Khan brought in a lot of unexpected twists in the house. Salman notices the clash between Eijaz and Kavita Kaushik and decides to have the housemates take a call about who among the two is 'Avashyak' and 'Unavashyak' and stamp their faces with a cross! The house is...
