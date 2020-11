Sunday, 8 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Things have started spicing up inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The four weeks were filled with entertainment, drama, mastii, fights, love, and hate, which has only spiced up after the introduction of three wild-card entrants Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh, and Shardul Pandit. Shardul, who is known for shows such as Bandini, Godh...