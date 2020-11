Mike Campbell Gets Candid About Why Tom Petty Passed on 'The Boys of Summer' Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

When speaking on Brian Koppleman's The Moment podcast, the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist admits he has always felt terrible his bandmate didn't record his 1984 hit song. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like