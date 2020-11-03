Laxmii's new song BamBholle: Witness the fierce avatar of Akshay Kumar

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Akshay Kumar drops 'Bell Bottom' teaser



Superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday took to social media to drop the first teaser of his upcoming film 'Bell Bottom'. Akshay plays the role of raw agent in the film. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:53 Published on October 5, 2020 Watch: Akshay Kumar opens up on Sushant, drug use in Bollywood



Ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Hindi film industry has come under spotlight over the issue of drug use with big names like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:14 Published on October 3, 2020 Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom completes shoot, releases new poster



Actor Akshay Kumar's and his team has wrapped the shooting of their upcoming film 'Bell Bottom'. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:48 Published on October 1, 2020

Tweets about this