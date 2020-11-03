Global  
 

Laxmii's new song BamBholle: Witness the fierce avatar of Akshay Kumar

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Fans of Akshay Kumar are really excited for his upcoming film, Laxmii due to his never-seen-before avatar. And now, the makers have shared the second song of the film. Titled BamBholle, the song gives us a glimpse of Akshay in the fierce avatar of Laxmii, the transgender.

Bam Bholle is sung by Viruss and has music and...
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Akshay Kumar shares new poster of 'Laxmmi'

Akshay Kumar shares new poster of 'Laxmmi' 00:56

 The Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb has been renamed Laxmii, following suggestion of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Now on Saturday, Akshay released the spooky new poster of the film.

