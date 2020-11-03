Laxmii's new song BamBholle: Witness the fierce avatar of Akshay Kumar
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () Fans of Akshay Kumar are really excited for his upcoming film, Laxmii due to his never-seen-before avatar. And now, the makers have shared the second song of the film. Titled BamBholle, the song gives us a glimpse of Akshay in the fierce avatar of Laxmii, the transgender.
The Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb has been renamed Laxmii, following suggestion of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Now on Saturday, Akshay released the spooky new poster of the film.
Ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Hindi film industry has come under spotlight over the issue of drug use with big names like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and..