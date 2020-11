You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kamala Harris Makes History



Kamala Harris has become the first woman, first Black person and first Asian American to be elected vice president of the United States. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 02:37 Published 9 hours ago US Election Results 2020: Biden expands lead but Trump remains defiant|Oneindia News



Polling for 78 assembly seats is underway in the third and last phase of assembly election in Bihar. Seemanchal, Kosi, Mithila and Tirhut regions comprise the seats for polls in the final round. Goa.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:37 Published 17 hours ago Trump Claims in Georgia and Michigan Are Dismissed by Judges



Trump Claims in Georgia and Michigan, Are Dismissed by Judges. On Thursday, judges in both states dismissed lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign. The Associated Press called the race in.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:55 Published 1 day ago