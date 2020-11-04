Kanye West hints he will run again for US President in 2024
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Rapper Kanye West did not have a successful run in the US presidential election this year, but it seems like he will give the White House another shot in 2024. "WELP," Kanye wrote on Twitter on Wednesday with a picture of himself against an election map.
KANYE 2024 pic.twitter.com/Zm2pKcn12t
— ye (@kanyewest) November...
