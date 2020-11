You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Long Walk Home: US Citizens Living In Mexico Endure Hours-Long Waits To Cast Votes



As if dealing with the drama of the US general election wasn't challenging enough, US citizens who live in Mexico--and want to vote--have it even worse. According to Business Insider, those Americans.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 21 hours ago What results to watch out for on election night



On election night some will watch every minute of coverage, others, may rely on updates on your phone. Since there will be a lot to keep track of, we asked our political reporter Joe St. George to.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:57 Published 2 days ago EC revokes Kamal Nath’s ‘star campaigner’ status in MP over violation of codes



Taking serious note of breach of "ethical and dignified behaviour", the Election Commission on Friday revoked the "star campaigner" status of Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:07 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this