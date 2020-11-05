Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's political activism will continue beyond presidential election, rep says

FOXNews.com Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will continue their political activism beyond the 2020 presidential election, a rep said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Meghan Markle becomes first modern royal to vote in U.S. presidential election

Meghan Markle becomes first modern royal to vote in U.S. presidential election 00:43

 Meghan Markle is using her voice in one of the most important ways and it’s confirmed that she is the first modern royal to vote in the U.S. Presidential election.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rep. Mike Kelly And Others File Lawsuit To Block Counties From Providing Provisional Ballots [Video]

Rep. Mike Kelly And Others File Lawsuit To Block Counties From Providing Provisional Ballots

As the ballots are sliding through the scanners, both the Democratic and Republican parties are pouring legal resources into Pennsylvania. KDKA's Meghan Schiller breaks down the post-election legal..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:39Published
23ABC political analysts discuss the Electoral College [Video]

23ABC political analysts discuss the Electoral College

During 23ABC's coverage on election night, we covered a number of topics with our political analysts including the presidential race, congressional state races, local races, and the electoral college.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:08Published
UNLV Assistant Professor analyzes Presidential Race [Video]

UNLV Assistant Professor analyzes Presidential Race

As many political analysts predicted, the race for the President did not end on election night. This morning we continue to wait for results from several key battleground states, including our own!

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle is first modern British royal to vote in US presidential election

 Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, is the first modern royal to cast a ballot in a U.S. presidential election.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this