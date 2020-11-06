Celebs React to Trump's Wild Speech Claiming He's Being Cheated in 2020 Election

Global  
 

Donald Trump gave an unhinged speech while awaiting the results of the 2020 presidential election and people had a LOT of thoughts on social media. Tons of celebs are reacting to Trump‘s 17-minute speech, which was delivered in the press room at the White House. Captain America actor Chris Evans said, “Wow. Hey Republicans, are [...]
 President Donald Trump visited the Republican National Committee campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, on election day and said, "I'm not thinking about (a) concession speech or acceptance speech yet" but added, "we should be entitled to know who won on November 3."

