Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Priyanka Chopra reveals how she kept her dress from falling during Miss World 2000: It was so uncomfortable

Mid-Day Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Actress Priyanka Chopra says she had to hold her dress up after winning the 2000 Miss World title because the tape holding it had come off! "The year 2000 and I won Miss World, my dress was taped on to me. By the time I won at the end I was sweating so much 'cause it was so stressful that the entire tape came off," Priyanka...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: People - Published
News video: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Marriage Used to Seem 'Alien' But Now She's 'So Comfortable In It'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Marriage Used to Seem 'Alien' But Now She's 'So Comfortable In It' 03:10

 PLUS: The actress (and Crocs ambassador!) reveals her two most uncomfortable fashion moments

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Karwa Chauth: Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, others share glimpses of celebrations [Video]

Karwa Chauth: Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, others share glimpses of celebrations

Bollywood celebrities celebrated Karwa Chauth with much zeal and fervor. Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu among others shared glimpes of their celebrations. Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Kajol also..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:11Published
The White Tiger Movie - Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao [Video]

The White Tiger Movie - Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao

The White Tiger Movie - Official Teaser Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: From acclaimed writer-director Ramin Bahrani comes the epic journey of a poor Indian driver (Adarsh Gourav) who uses his wit..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:27Published
Priyanka Chopra Jonas set to star in ‘Text For You’ alongside Celine Dion and Sam Heughan [Video]

Priyanka Chopra Jonas set to star in ‘Text For You’ alongside Celine Dion and Sam Heughan

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is "so excited" to be starring in 'Text For You' with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Priyanka Chopra opens up on how she kept her dress from falling during Miss World 2000
Indian Express

Priyanka Chopra opens up on wardrobe malfunction at Miss World 2000 pageant, says 'tape holding dress had come off'

 "The whole time while I was doing my walk or whatever when I won, I kept my hands like this in a namaste, which people thought was a namaste but actually was...
DNA

Priyanka Chopra recalls how she handled wardrobe malfunction on the Miss World stage

 Priyanka Chopra made the revelation in a weekly digital show, PEOPLE in 10, while looking back at her most uncomfortable red carpet looks.
Bollywood Life