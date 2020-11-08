Foo Fighters Debut New Song 'Shame Shame' on 'Saturday Night Live' & Announce New Album - Watch!
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () Foo Fighters are taking over Saturday Night Live! The rock band performed as the musical guest on the sketch comedy show on Saturday (November 7). For their performance, Foo Fighters debuted their brand new single “Shame Shame.” For their second performance, the band played their song “Times Like These.” Shortly after their performance, Foo Fighters [...]
Plot synopsis: Saturday Night Live's Andrew Dismukes and celebrated writer/comedian Christina Parrish star in the award-winning comedy CALL ME BROTHER, in virtual theaters nationwide this November from..