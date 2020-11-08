Global  
 

Foo Fighters Debut New Song 'Shame Shame' on 'Saturday Night Live' & Announce New Album - Watch!

Just Jared Sunday, 8 November 2020
Foo Fighters are taking over Saturday Night Live! The rock band performed as the musical guest on the sketch comedy show on Saturday (November 7). For their performance, Foo Fighters debuted their brand new single “Shame Shame.” For their second performance, the band played their song “Times Like These.” Shortly after their performance, Foo Fighters [...]
