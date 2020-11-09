Foo Fighters Air New Single 'Shame Shame'
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
During a spot on Saturday Night Live...
*Foo Fighters* aired their new single 'Shame Shame' during a live spot on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.
The show became something of a landmark, with Dave Chappelle's opening monologue adding a political touch to proceedings.
Recorded in the wake of Joe Biden's Presidential victory, it featured Alec Baldwin reprising his Trump impersonation, starring as the ex-President singing 'Macho Macho' solo at a piano.
Foo Fighters were the musical entertainment, previewing their new album 'Medicine At Midnight', which lands on February 5th.
The group chose to debut new single 'Shame Shame', placed alongside their titanic 2002 single 'Times Like These'.
Check out 'Shame Shame' below.
'Medicine At Midnight' will be released on February 5th.
Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
Buy Clash Magazine
During a spot on Saturday Night Live...
*Foo Fighters* aired their new single 'Shame Shame' during a live spot on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.
The show became something of a landmark, with Dave Chappelle's opening monologue adding a political touch to proceedings.
Recorded in the wake of Joe Biden's Presidential victory, it featured Alec Baldwin reprising his Trump impersonation, starring as the ex-President singing 'Macho Macho' solo at a piano.
Foo Fighters were the musical entertainment, previewing their new album 'Medicine At Midnight', which lands on February 5th.
The group chose to debut new single 'Shame Shame', placed alongside their titanic 2002 single 'Times Like These'.
Check out 'Shame Shame' below.
'Medicine At Midnight' will be released on February 5th.
Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
Buy Clash Magazine
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources