Foo Fighters Air New Single 'Shame Shame' Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

During a spot on Saturday Night Live...



*Foo Fighters* aired their new single 'Shame Shame' during a live spot on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.



The show became something of a landmark, with Dave Chappelle's opening monologue adding a political touch to proceedings.



Recorded in the wake of Joe Biden's Presidential victory, it featured Alec Baldwin reprising his Trump impersonation, starring as the ex-President singing 'Macho Macho' solo at a piano.



Foo Fighters were the musical entertainment, previewing their new album 'Medicine At Midnight', which lands on February 5th.



The group chose to debut new single 'Shame Shame', placed alongside their titanic 2002 single 'Times Like These'.



Check out 'Shame Shame' below.



'Medicine At Midnight' will be released on February 5th.



