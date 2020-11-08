Aubrey O'Day Tagged Her Ex Donald Trump Jr. on Social Media - See the Tweet
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () Aubrey O’Day has been open and honest about her alleged relationship with Donald Trump Jr., the son of Donald Trump. If you don’t know, the former Danity Kane singer was a contestant on Trump‘s TV series The Celebrity Apprentice back in 2011 and she has claimed that she had an affair with the Trump Jr. [...]
Donald Trump issued a statement through his campaign's Twitter account on Thursday. He was making claims without evidence that "illegal and late votes" will lead to election fraud. Many are curious as to why Twitter has yet to add a label to it, reports Business Insider. Trump has long peddled...
Social media users trolled US President Donald Trump after he misspelled the word polls as 'Poles', in one of his latest tweets on Wednesday as the world waited... Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand Herald