Princess Diana BBC interview accusations 'deeply disturbing'

Sky News Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Princess Diana BBC interview accusations 'deeply disturbing'Accusations that a BBC reporter made false claims in order to scoop a sensational interview with Princess Diana are "deeply disturbing" and should be urgently investigated, the head of a Westminster committee has told Sky News.
