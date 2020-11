Ileana D'Cruz makes light of her injury at the shoot; shares photo on Instagram Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Actress Ileana D'Cruz injured her palm at shooting and shared a funny post to make light of her situation. Ileana posted two pictures on Instagram Stories. The first is a GIF image where a girl is seen walking and then falling down after bumping into something. On the image, Ileana wrote: "Who ends up getting hurt whilst shooting... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Former Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen's Expenditures Under Review By Department Of Justice



CBS4's Jim DeFede shares the details of the DOJ's investigation. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 06:09 Published on September 23, 2020